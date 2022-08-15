India celebrates 75 years of independence

'After several decades of independence, the world's attitude and view of India has changed'

India marked its 75th anniversary of independence on Monday, looking back at the day that ended nearly 200 years of British colonial rule and reflecting on how far the nation has come since.

At the stroke of midnight on August 15, 1947, the Jewel in the Crown of the British empire became independent.

“On this historic day, when India takes its place as a free and independent dominion of the British commonwealth of nations, I send you all my greetings and best wishes,” Lord Louis Mountbatten, Last Viceroy of the British Indian Empire, declared back then.

At the time, India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru said the country was on a path of revival and renaissance. Seventy-five years later, the nation is almost unrecognizable from that of Nehru's time.

"After several decades of independence, the world's attitude and view of India has changed. The world is looking at India with pride and expectation. The world is looking to India for solutions. This change in the global mindset is as a result of 75 years of experience," Narendra Modi, Indian Prime Minister, said on Monday.

Today India is one of the fastest growing economies and its population is set to soon surpass China's as the world's largest. Outside economics and geopolitics, India's growing wealth is feeding its ambitions in fields as diverse as sport, culture, technology and space.

But for all of India's successes, challenges remain, especially as poverty continues to affect millions.

On India’s 75th anniversary, Modi left a hopeful message for the nation’s challenges as he looks to the future.

"Success, failures, hopes, despair, so many obstacles have come but still India passed through various phases. In the midst of all this, India kept moving forward," he said.