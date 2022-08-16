US commander: Chinese missile fire over Taiwan must be contested

'If we just allow that to happen, and we don't contest that, that'll be the next norm'

China's recent decision to fire missiles over Taiwan is a "gorilla in the room" that must be contested, a top US military commander said Tuesday.

Beijing carried out major air and sea drills this month around Taiwan in a furious reaction to visits by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and a congressional delegation.

Those exercises included firing multiple ballistic missiles into waters off Taiwan – some of the world's busiest shipping routes – and it was the first time China took such a step since the mid-1990s.

"It's very important that we contest this type of thing. I know that the gorilla in the room is launching missiles over Taiwan," Seventh Fleet Commander Vice Admiral Karl Thomas told reporters in Singapore.

"If we just allow that to happen, and we don't contest that, that'll be the next norm," he added.

Also on Tuesday, Taipei accused China – which claims Taiwan as its own territory – of exaggeration after its military published footage of the strategically located Penghu islands, where there is a major Taiwanese air base, saying it was not true that Chinese forces had come near the islands.

China's military unit responsible for the area adjacent to Taiwan released the video a day prior, apparently taken by a Chinese air force aircraft.

Taiwan Air Force Vice Chief of Staff for Operations, Tung Pei-Iun, told reporters this was Chinese information warfare.

"China used the exaggerated tricks of cognitive warfare to show how close it was to Penghu – which is not true," Tung said.