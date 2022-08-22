Pakistan: Ex-PM Khan charged under anti-terrorism law

'The purpose of (Khan's) speech was to spread terror amongst the police and the judiciary,' police say

Former Pakistani premier Imran Khan was charged on Sunday under the country's anti-terror laws for allegedly threatening law enforcement and several government institutions.

Khan was ousted from power in April and, since then, has been a vocal critic of the government and Pakistan's army, making speeches across the country to push for new elections.

In a Saturday speech, Khan spoke out against a police chief and a judge for detaining and allegedly mistreating a member of his party.

"You should also get ready as we will take action against you," he said, referring to the two.

He continued in his speech that he "would not spare" them, according to a police report seen by Reuters. Seen as threats, officials accused the former prime minister of breaching anti-terrorism laws.

"The purpose of the speech was to spread terror amongst the police and the judiciary and prevent them from doing their duty," police said in the report.

In response, hundreds of Khan's supporters gathered on Monday outside his hilltop mansion in the capital, Islamabad, vowing to prevent his arrest.

The protesters chanted slogans against the government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, which took over after Khan's ouster in a confidence vote in April.

"If Imran Khan is arrested... we will take over Islamabad," a former minister in his cabinet, Ali Amin Gandapur, said on Twitter, as some party leaders urged supporters to prepare for mass mobilization.