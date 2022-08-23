Taiwan warns China of ‘heavy price’ for invasion on battle anniversary

'No threat can shake the determination of the Taiwanese people to defend their country'

Taiwan will defend itself and invaders will face a “heavy price,” said the democratic island’s President Tsai Ing-wen on Tuesday, the anniversary of a 1958 confrontation when Taiwanese forces beat back Chinese attackers.

Tensions between Taipei and Beijing spiked over the past month following the visit to Taiwan by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Coinciding with and following her trip, China staged war games near Taiwan to express its anger at what it saw as stepped-up US support for the island which Beijing views as sovereign Chinese territory.

Meeting with military officers, Tsai extolled the “spirit” of defending against China’s more than a month of bombardment of the Taiwan-controlled Kinmen and Matsu islands six decades ago.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1557348644940312577 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"This battle defended Taiwan for us, and it also declared to the world that no threat can shake the determination of the Taiwanese people to defend their country," Tsai said.

"What we have to do is to let the enemy understand that Taiwan has the determination and preparation to defend the country, as well as the ability to defend itself," she added.

"A heavy price will be paid for invading Taiwan or attempting to invade Taiwan, and it will be strongly condemned by the international community."

During the 1958 battle, Taiwan fought with military and technological support from Washington.

Often called the Second Taiwan Strait Crisis, it was the last time Taiwanese forces joined battle with China on a large scale.