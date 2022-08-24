Israel contains a lesson for Pakistan, activist says

The activist intends to write a book from the information gleaned from visiting Israel's border

Noor Dahri, a Pakistani-born activist, author, and counter-terrorism expert, told i24NEWS on Wednesday about his support of Israel.

Dahri currently lives in London, and his extended family in Pakistan won't talk to him because of his views. He says there are other Pakistanis who agree with him, but they won't do so publicly.

"It's because of the consequences," he told i24NEWS. "It’s very harsh."

Dahri is currently making his second visit to Israel. His first visit, some years ago, made headlines when he visited the Western Wall, the holiest existing prayer site for Jews. It was an emotional experience for him.

"I went to the wall, touched the wall, prayed. Even two young Jewish guys came and said, 'God bless you.' And it was a surprise."

The activist intends to write a book from the information gleaned from visiting Israel's border and talking to Israel’s army generals. He's already published an in-depth analysis of Israel's military ground forces.

Dahri’s current visit is focused on Israel's security challenges, which he thinks are not understood by Israel's enemies, and which he's convinced contain a lesson for the rest of the world. Car rammings for example, where terrorists deliberately drive their vehicle into a crowd of people.

"We didn’t realize what type of terrorism tactics are ongoing in Israel," he laments, added that Westerners have failed themselves, with similar attacks now happening "in the streets of Paris, Germany, Belgium, Denmark and London."

Dahri believes the terrorism threat in particular is something Pakistanis should identify with.

"Nearly 100,00 people, including 10,000 military personnel, from soldiers, to generals, they've been killed by the Islamists. I think they better understand what a security threat is. And if they don't understand what a security threat is, then they are sleeping and should wake up," he noted.

However, he claims that the Pakistani establishment works with their Israeli military counterparts and is in fact supportive, even though they cannot officially show it.