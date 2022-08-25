Vietnam upholds 9-year jail term for dissident journalist

The European Union calls the charges Trang was convicted on 'vague'

A Vietnamese court on Thursday upheld a nine-year prison term for a journalist and prominent dissident convicted of anti-state activities, her lawyers and state media reported.

The Hanoi People's High Court rejected the appeals by Pham Doan Trang, 44, who published material on human rights and alleged police brutality in the country.

She was convicted in December of "conducting propaganda against the state."

"Trang argued that the initial trial in December didn't follow domestic legal procedures and international treaty... but the court insisted that there was no foundation to accept her appeals," her lawyer Dang Dinh Manh said.

Vietnam's ruling Communist Party retains tight media censorship and tolerates little criticism, despite sweeping economic reform and increasing openness to social change.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1562489069413642240 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Manh said Trang's family members and diplomats in Hanoi were barred from attending her appeals trial.

On Thursday, the European Union called the charges Trang was convicted on "vague," adding that the arrests and convictions of peaceful activists and journalists are in direct contradiction to international human rights law.

"The European Union continues to call on the Vietnamese authorities to release all human rights defenders arbitrarily detained," said European Commission foreign affairs spokesperson Nabila Massrali.

The court on Tuesday said Trang was not innocent, though she had pleaded not guilty, according to state media.

"The jury held that Pham Doan Trang's activities were dangerous for the society," the official Vietnam News Agency reported.