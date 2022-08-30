Biden to ask US Congress to approve $1.1b arms sale to Taiwan - report

The purchase would include 60 anti-ship missiles and 100 air-to-air missiles

US President Joe Biden’s administration will ask the US Congress to approve an arms sale to Taiwan worth $1.1 billion amid tensions with China, a report said on Monday.

US sources told Politico that the purchase would include 60 anti-ship missiles and 100 air-to-air missiles. Biden and US lawmakers have been vocal about their support for the democratically governed island that Beijing considers as its own territory after the US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taipei prompted China to start its largest military drills around Taiwan.

Earlier on Monday, Beijing and Taipei traded accusations over the footage of drones flying from the Chinese mainland to an outlying Taiwanese island, some surveilling military outposts.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said it was not "anything worth making a fuss about" as the drones were "flying around Chinese territory.”

Taipei responded by comparing the drone harassment to theft.

"Those who come uninvited are called thieves, whether they are breaking through the door or peeping from the air, the people of Taiwan do not welcome such thieves," Taiwan's foreign ministry said in a statement.

Beijing didn't rule out using force to take control over the island. However, Washington will focus on sustaining Taiwan’s current military capabilities without providing it with new resources, which could cause further escalation of the conflict with China, according to three anonymous sources cited by Politico.