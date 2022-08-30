Japan and Israel strengthen defense ties

Israeli DM Benny Gantz in Tokyo to celebrate 70 years of diplomatic relations between two countries

Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz and his Japanese counterpart signed an agreement to boost cooperation on military equipment and technology as the two countries celebrate 70 years of diplomatic relations.

Gantz on Tuesday told a joint press conference after meeting Yasukazu Hamada in Japan that enhanced defense cooperation "will elevate the 70 years of excellent ties between our countries to the strategic level."

Cooperation in broader areas ranging from defense technology to information sharing and military-to-military activities "will strengthen each country's defense capability as well as our joint contribution to peace and stability in our regions and around the world,” he added.

Hamada said that he is in favor of strengthening military ties with Israel as a way to realize the vision of a "free and open Indo-Pacific" advocated by Japan and the United States to counter the growing assertiveness of China in the region.

"Peace and stability in the Middle East would also contribute to Japan's peace and prosperity," he said.

Gantz was also expected to meet with Japanese government and security officials during his visit, along with US Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel, the Jewish former mayor of Chicago, and White House chief of staff under former US president Barack Obama.

Gantz is being accompanied during the visit by Israeli Ambassador to Japan Gilad Cohen.