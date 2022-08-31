Taiwan vows to counter Chinese aggression

China's intention to make Taiwan Strait its 'inner sea' will be the root of instability, says Taipei

Taiwan said Wednesday it would exercise its right to self-defense and counter-attack if Chinese forces entered its territory, as Beijing increased military activities near the democratic island.

Beijing, which claims Taiwan as its own, continues to hold military exercises around the island in reaction to a visit to Taipei by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi earlier this month.

Taiwanese defense officials said China’s “high intensity” military patrols near Taiwan continued and Beijing’s intention of making the Taiwan Strait separating the two sides its “inner sea” would become the root of instability in the region.

On Tuesday, Taiwan fired warning shots at a Chinese drone shortly after President Tsai Ing-wen ordered her military to take “strong countermeasures” against Chinese provocations.

"For aircraft and ships that entered our sea and air territory of 12 nautical miles, the national army will exercise its right to self-defense and counter-attack without exception," Lin Wen-Huang, deputy chief of the general staff for operations and planning, told reporters at a news briefing.

China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian reiterated in a subsequent press briefing Beijing's position that Taiwan belonged to it.

"Taiwan is a province of China, it has no so-called defense ministry. The Taiwan authorities are playing up their nervousness, this is meaningless," he said.

China has not ruled out using force to bring the island under its control.

While Taiwan’s armed forces are well-equipped, they are still dwarfed by China's capacity. Tsai is overseeing a modernization program and made increasing defense spending a priority.