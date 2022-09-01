Taiwan sees record 446 air incursions by China in August

Beijing rages against visits to democratic island by United States lawmakers

Taiwan saw a record number of Chinese military air incursions in August, with more than 440 warplanes entering its air defense zone as Beijing raged against visits to the democratic island by United States lawmakers.

Taiwan's 23 million people live under the constant threat of invasion by China, which sees the self-ruled democracy as part of its territory to be reclaimed one day, by force if necessary.

August saw a dramatic spike in incursions into Taiwan's air defense identification zone (ADIZ) as Beijing staged unprecedented military drills to protest visits to Taipei by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other politicians.

China's Communist Party lashes out at any diplomatic action that might lend Taiwan legitimacy and has responded with growing anger to visits by Western officials and politicians.

For a week after Pelosi's visit in early August, China sent warships, missiles and fighter jets into the waters and skies around Taiwan, its largest and most aggressive exercises since the mid-1990s.

Last month, 446 Chinese aircraft -- mostly fighter jets -- crossed into Taiwan's ADIZ, according to a database compiled by AFP based on figures released by Taipei's defense ministry.

That monthly total alone was more than the 380 Chinese planes carried out for the whole of 2020.

So far this year Chinese planes have made at least 1,068 individual incursions into the ADIZ, surpassing 2021's total of 969.