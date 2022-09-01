How should UN handle China? Latest report on Uyghurs tells the story

China paid a massive reputational price for its abuses in recent years

The battle over a key report on China's treatment of its Uyghur Muslim minority teaches a key lesson: with the United Nations, have realistic expectations. And see the value in those expectations being met.

In the battle over that report on China's Uyghurs, a key development Wednesday: Just minutes before the clock struck midnight to end her term, the office of the outgoing UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet released its long-anticipated report on the subject. A report that set out Bachelet's office's assessment of whether China has or has not committed crimes in its treatment of the Uyghurs.

The verdict? Acts committed against Uyghurs "may constitute international crimes, in particular crimes against humanity." That term of art — "crimes against humanity" — potentially points at individual Chinese for some of the most gruesome charges under international criminal law.

Uyghur activists said they feel vindicated by the language, as well as by the report, which addresses arbitrary detentions and abuses against Uyghurs and other Muslims in China's Xinjiang western region that have made headlines for years.

The main problem for Uyghur activists? The report's timing. Activists long charged that Bachelet put off issuing the report in order to cozy up to China. Along the way, Bachelet also paid a much-criticized visit to Xinjiang itself. During which, in the eyes of activists, Bachelet went soft on the Chinese government and even participated in Chinese propaganda.

The saga over the report — and the institutional twists and turns still to come — highlight the need for realistic expectations from UN bodies. Here in Israel, many UN bodies, not least those working on human rights, face persistent criticism.

Much of that criticism is warranted: in some UN forums, Israel is systematically singled out for criticism or treated differently from countries with similar levels of human rights compliance. In dealings with Israel, realistic expectations from UN human rights bodies have not been met.

For that reason, the tendency in Israeli public debate is to paint the UN in broad strokes. To condemn the institution as a whole and to refuse to recognize good work the UN may do on non-Israel-related human rights issues, lest that lend credibility to Israel-related reports.

The story of Bachelet's China report should focus minds on the nuances — and the benefit of realistic expectations. Senior UN officials cannot, in the current geopolitical constellation, go head-to-head with China willy-nilly.

China is a global power with growing influence. That global influence is brought to bear in the UN as well. The geopolitical facts on the ground dictate that China will not be treated like others.

So what are realistic expectations for a UN official like Bachelet in her dealings with China? Perhaps that when the human rights violations are grave (such as apparent crimes against humanity), the world body will name them as such even if, along the way, reality dictates that UN officials must show some deference to China.

In releasing her report with a delay, Bachelet shaped those realistic expectations and set a marker for how UN officials deal with China in the years and decades to come.

By the way, Uyghur activists did not need Bachelet's report in order for China to pay a reputational price. Given media and activist attention, China paid a massive reputational price for its abuses in recent years — on the pandemic, in Hong Kong, over Taiwan, and especially on its treatment of Uyghurs. That reputational price affects China, limiting its options for projecting power.

China can continue to roam the world building highways, railways, and ports. But it might be cheaper, ultimately, to win hearts and minds through soft power and the attraction of the Chinese model.

Given attention to abuses against Uyghurs and others, China's policy options are limited to the potentially expensive ones of weapons and infrastructure. Even in the jungle of international relations, it is better to be loved than feared.

So, for China, the treatment of Uyghurs foreclosed policy options. Beijing apparently concluded that the benefits of suppressing Uyghurs outweigh the reputational costs. But the costs are there.

And now, an outgoing UN human rights chief has set a marker: commit crimes as serious as potential crimes against humanity, and we, too, will hurt your reputation. And along the way, redeem part of the UN's reputation as well.