Beijing taps into anti-West sentiment to counter Uyghur report

The report is 'orchestrated by the US and some Western forces' and is a 'political tool' to contain China

Hours after a UN report said China’s crackdown on Muslim Uyghurs in its far-west Xinjiang region may constitute crimes against humanity, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin responded in the offensive.

“The so-called assessment you mentioned is orchestrated and produced by the US and some Western forces” and is a "political tool” meant to contain China, he said, AP News reported.

Wang’s comments took the form of a tactic long used by Beijing to deflect criticism from its mass detentions of Uyghurs and other Muslim ethnic groups in Xinjiang – blame Western conspiracies.

In China, it’s found a willing audience. But abroad, it’s angered Uyghurs and alienated foreigners, resulting in a splintering of views on Xinjiang and the West, a gap that threatens to fracture already-poor relations.

For decades, China has struggled to integrate its Uyghurs, a historically Muslim group with close ethnic and linguistic ties to Turkey, locking the region in a cycle of revolt and repression.

As part of its crackdown on a rebellion by Uyghur extremists, Beijing seeks to control the narrative, doing so through secrecy and censorship, but also by tapping into powerful, deep-rooted anti-Western sentiment.

Growing up in Xinjiang, Uyghur linguist Abduweli Ayup learned about how European countries marched on China’s capital and burned ancient sites. He learned about the US colonization of Hawaii and how it took Texas from Mexico.

Even as an Uyghur, Ayup told AP News, this history instilled resentment toward the West.

“All our history we learn that China is the victim, and all those countries around us are very bad. Anti-Western sentiment is really strong.”