Pakistan looks 'like a sea' from floods, says PM Sharif

'You wouldn't believe the scale of destruction there. It is water everywhere, as far as you could see'

Parts of Pakistan seemed “like a sea” from the flooding, the country’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Wednesday, after visiting flood-hit areas that cover as much as a third of the south Asian nation.

As many as 33 million people have been affected by a disaster blamed on climate change, and left hundreds of thousands homeless. The death toll recently rose to 1,343 after 18 more deaths.

"You wouldn't believe the scale of destruction there," Sharif told media after a visit to the southern province of Sindh. "It is water everywhere, as far as you could see. It is just like a sea."

The government – which boosted cash handouts for flood victims to $313.90 million – will buy 200,000 tents to house displaced families, he added.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1567135775057215491 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Receding waters threaten a new challenge in the form of water-borne infectious diseases, Sharif noted.

Many of those affected are from the southern Sindh province, where Pakistan’s largest freshwater lake is dangerously close to bursting its banks.

National disaster officials said eight children were among the dead in the past 24 hours.

The floods were brought by record monsoon rains and glacier melt in Pakistan’s northern mountains. Raging waters swept away 1.6 million houses, over 3,500 miles of transport links, 750,000 head of livestock, and swamped more than two million acres of farmland.