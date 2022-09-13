Taiwan: New Lithuanian office in Taipei begins operations

China has repeatedly denounced Lithuania's engagement with Taiwan

Lithuania's new representative office in Taiwan has already effectively begun operations through its physical location is still being fitted out, a senior Taiwanese diplomat said on Tuesday.

China, which claims Taiwan as its territory, has downgraded diplomatic ties with Lithuania and pressured multinationals to sever links with the Baltic nation of 2.8 million people after it allowed Taiwan to open a de facto embassy in Vilnius.

Remus Chen, head of Taiwan's Foreign Ministry's Department of European Affairs, told reporters that the new Lithuanian representative Paulius Lukauskas had arrived in Taipei earlier this month and formally applied for his accreditation on Monday, according to Reuters.

The new Lithuanian office is, therefore, "basically" now in operation, but office equipment is still being installed, Chen added.

A 28-member group from Lithuania comprising government officials and tech-sector representatives landed in Taipei over the weekend, the Taiwan's foreign ministry said.

The visit demonstrated "the spirit of mutual support and solidarity between Taiwan and Lithuania as loyal partners on the frontline of democracy."

China has repeatedly denounced Lithuania's engagement with Taiwan.

Beijing imposed sanctions on Lithuanian Deputy Transport and Communications Minister Agne Vaiciukeviciute last month after the minister visited Taiwan, which China says is one of its provinces with no right to the trappings of a state.

Taiwan's democratically-elected government strongly objects to China's claims, saying that the People's Republic of China has never governed the island and has no right to speak on its behalf globally or decide its future.