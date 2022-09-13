Russia, US call for calm after Azerbaijan-Armenia clashes

'We also have been seeing the collapse of Russia’s reputation as a security patron… in the region'

At least 49 Armenian soldiers and an undisclosed number of Azeris were killed Tuesday in the deadliest fighting between Azerbaijan and Armenia since 2020, prompting Russia to call for calm.

Armenia and Azerbaijan each blamed the other for the renewed fighting, which began overnight at several points along their border, raising fears for another major conflict in the former Soviet Union while Russia’s military is tied up in Ukraine.

Russia has peacekeeping troops in the Azeri-Armenian conflict zone as part of an agreement that ended a six-week war over the disputed enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh two years ago.

“It’s difficult to overestimate the role of the Russian Federation, the role of [Russia’s President Vladimir] Putin personally,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"The president is naturally is making every effort to help de-escalate tensions at the border."

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also urged Azerbaijan and Armenia to reach a peace settlement in calls to their leaders, saying Washington would "push for an immediate halt to fighting and a peace settlement between Armenia and Azerbaijan."

"As we have long made clear, there can be no military solution to the conflict. We urge an end to any military hostilities immediately."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1569683905896222725 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Russia’s war in Ukraine undermined its status as a security guarantor in the region, leaving room for Azerbaijan to make more claims, according to Laurence Broers of the Chatham House think tank’s Russia and Eurasia Program.

Azerbaijan, which is politically and culturally linked to Turkey, make significant territorial gains in 2020, reclaiming land that it lost to ethnic Armenians in an earlier war 30 years before.

“Since February, we also have been seeing the collapse of Russia’s reputation as a security patron… in the region,” Broers said.

"That has created a window of opportunity for Azerbaijan, recalling that the outcome of the second war in 2020 left unfinished business."