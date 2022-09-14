Pope in Kazakhstan to promote interreligious dialogue

The 7th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions being held in the capital Nur-Sultan

Pope Francis arrived in Kazakhstan on Tuesday to kick off the three-day trip to attend peace meetings with world religious leaders.

The pope said that he is willing to go to China though at any time and had no news to offer over speculation that he might meet Chinese President Xi Jinping while they are both in Kazakhstan.

Francis is at the 7th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions being held in the capital Nur-Sultan.

The 85-year-old leader of the Roman Catholic Church also pleaded for an end to Russia's invasion of Ukraine while in the former Soviet republic, calling it a "senseless and tragic war."

Dozens of leaders from a host of religions around the world are meeting to discuss dialogue among them.

Israel's two chief rabbis are in attendance - Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi David Lau and Sephardic Chief Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef.

The event is held every three years and was postponed by one year because of the Covid pandemic.

It outgrew a building that was designed for it - the Palace of Peace and Reconciliation. It is a pyramid-shaped building constructed specifically for the event.