Activists urge UN rights body to reject Vietnam’s bid to join

More than 50 winners of a prominent global environmental prize called on the UN human rights council (UNHRC) to reject Vietnam’s bid to join it, citing a crackdown on climate activists in the southeast Asian nation.

In a letter published on Wednesday, 52 winners of the Goldman Environmental Prize flagged concerns over a two-year prison term handed to one of Vietnam’s best-known environmental advocates, Nguy Thi Khanh.

"What's happening in Vietnam is just the tip of the iceberg," said the letter, signed by winners of the prize from 41 countries, adding: "As Goldman prize winners, we have all faced uphill battles in our efforts to protect our planet and catalyze change."

The UNHRC will consider Vietnam's bid for membership during its 51st session, which runs until October 7.

Khanh, who became Vietnam’s first recipient of the Goldman prize in 2018, is among several Vietnamese environmental advocates sentenced to prison on tax-related charges.

The United States previously said it was “deeply concerned” by her sentencing and called on Hanoi to release her.

In June, Vietnam’s foreign ministry said Khanh was jailed for tax fraud, not for her campaigning, and rejected calls for her release, as well as that of other climate change activists.

Five months earlier, in January, Dang Dinh Bach, an environmental lawyer who advocated for communities affected by pollution from coal power plants, was jailed for five years on charges of tax evasion.

In their letter, the environmentalists urged that Vietnam revise its tax code “so that it can no longer be used as a tool to silence civil society voices.”