Iran to join Asian security body led by China, Russia

Iran moved a step closer toward becoming a permanent member of a central Asian security body led by Russia and China, as Tehran seeks to overcome economic isolation from US sanctions.

On Thursday, Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said Tehran signed a memorandum of obligations to join the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), which is holding a summit this week in Uzbekistan.

The body – formed in 2001 as a talking shop for Russia, China, and ex-Soviet states in central Asia – expanded four years ago to include India and Pakistan, with the apparent goal of playing a bigger role as a counterweight to Western influence in the region.

"By signing the document for full membership of the SCO, now Iran has entered a new stage of various economic, commercial, transit, and energy cooperation," Amirabdollahian wrote on his Instagram page.

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi was in the Silk Road oasis of Samarkand, Uzbekistan on Thursday to attend the summit, and met with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, Iranian state TV reported.

Last year, the SOC approved Iran’s application for accession after Tehran’s hardline rulers called on members to help it form a mechanism to avert sanctions imposed by the West over its disputed nuclear program.

The sanctions and growing concerns about an emerging, US-backed Gulf Arab-Israeli bloc prompted Iran‘s clerical leaders to pursue closer economic and strategic ties with Russia.

"Iran is determined to boost its ties with Russia, from economic to aerospace and political fields," Raisi told Putin during their meeting.

"The cooperation between Tehran and Moscow can significantly neutralize the limitations imposed on our countries by the US sanctions," he added.