Muslim, Jewish leaders work for interfaith dialogue in Kazakhstan

'Would like to say out loud the things we are able to say between us,' Rabbi Lau tells Grand Imam of al-Azhar

At the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in Kazakhstan, Jewish-Muslim dialogue was ripe.

The major interfaith conference – the seventh to be held in the Kazakh capital Nur-Sultan – gathered some 80 Muslim, Jewish, Christian, Buddhist, and Taoist religious leaders who call for greater interfaith efforts to combat war, poverty, climate change, and other ills facing humanity.

This year, it also proved to still be a historically important meeting point for Jewish and Muslim leaders.

In attendance were Israel’s two chief rabbis – Sephardic Chief Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef as well as Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi David Lau, who spoke to i24NEWS about his interaction with Egypt’s Grand Imam of al-Azhar, Ahmed el-Tayeb, quite possibly the leading religious authority in the Sunni Muslim world.

“I shook his hand and told him, ‘I would like to say out loud the things we are able to say between us.’ He said, ‘We will succeed together,'” said Rabbi Lau.

Also in attendance was Dr. Mohamed Elmahrasawy, president of al-Azhar University in Egypt, who was thankful that leaders convened to “emphasize that we’re all one big family, that we can put our differences behind us and live together in peace and love.”

The event coincided with the second anniversary of the signing of the Abraham Accords, which saw several Arab states normalize ties with Israel in 2020.

“There is no question that the Abraham Accords has had a profound impact and opened up an even greater dialogue among Muslims and Jews,” Rabbi Marc Schneier, president of the Foundation for Ethnic Understanding NGO, told i24NEWS.