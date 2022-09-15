Fox News host comments about UK ‘civilizing’ India spark outrage

'For most of us this is intensely personal,' Indian columnist tells i24NEWS

Indian columnist Ekta Kumar spoke to i24NEWS on Thursday about the common reaction to the controversial remarks made by a US TV host who claimed that Britain “civilized” India.

Discussing the death of UK’s Queen Elizabeth II, American TV host Tucker Carlson from Fox News said in his show last week that India did not produce any architectural marvels after British rule ended. He went on to state that Britain took its “colonial responsibilities” seriously and "civilized" India.

"When the British pulled out of India, they left behind an entire civilization, a language, a legal system, schools, churches, and public buildings, all of which are still in use today," Carlson said.

His remarks sparked outrage on social media with many calling them racist. However, Kumar believes Carlson made them just to attract attention.

“He has a history of provocative, controversial statements for attention, and ideally, we should just ignore them. But it’s difficult to do that because for most of us, this is intensely personal, and I don’t just mean our grandparents and their parents who went through the entire freedom struggle and participated in the movement, but even for us. In our generation very often we find ourselves settled with colonial baggage and we need to shrug it off,” she told i24NEWS.

Speaking about her country’s colonial past, Kumar shared how Indians reacted to the death of the monarch who sat on the British throne for 70 years, while India had just last month celebrated 75 years of its independence from nearly 200 years of British colonial rule.

“Officially, the government declared that they have a mourning, but I think that was more for keeping diplomatic relations and its protocol. If you were to ask me what the reaction is, I think the word that pretty much sums it up would be ‘indifference.’ We are not very attached to the Royal Family in any way really,” she noted, adding that the issue of returning Indian relics from the British museums is still very sensitive.