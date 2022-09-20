Pakistan flood-born diseases could get ‘out of control’

'Everywhere we go, we see desperation and despair growing'

At least nine more people died from water-born diseases in flood-hit areas of Pakistan, officials said Tuesday, warning they risk losing control of the spread of infections in a crisis that UNICEF called “beyond bleak.”

An intense and long monsoon dumped three times as much rain on Pakistan than on average in recent weeks, causing major flooding which killed 1,559 people, according to the disaster management agency.

That figure did not include those killed by diseases in the aftermath.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1572252242282827776 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Hundreds of thousands of people displaced by the floods are living in the open, and as flood waters spread over hundreds of miles start to recede, stagnant waters are leading to diseases like malaria, dengue fever, infections, and acute diarrhea.

"There is already the outbreak of diseases," said Ahsan Iqbal, Pakistan's planning minister. "We fear it may get out of control.”

In Sindh, the region worst hit by the floods, the provincial government said nine people died of gastroenteritis, acute diarrhea, and suspected malaria on Monday, bringing the total number of deaths from diseases to 318 since July 1.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1568741231420653572 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Over 2.7 million people have been treated for water-born diseases at makeshift or mobile hospitals over the past two months, with 72,000 treated on Monday alone.

Three other provinces also reported thousands of disease cases.

People are surrounded by pools of stagnant water poisoned with fertilizers and feces, swarming with diseases and viruses.

"Many families have no alternative but to drink the disease-ridden water," said Gerida Birukila, the UNICEF Pakistan Chief Field Officer in southwestern Balochistan province.

"Everywhere we go, we see desperation and despair growing."