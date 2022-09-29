North Korea conducts 3rd ballistic missile launch this week

The launch comes hours after US Vice President Kamala Harris left South Korea

North Korea fired two ballistic missiles on Thursday, Pyongyang's third such launch in less than a week and just hours after US Vice President Kamala Harris left South Korea, Seoul's military said.

The South's military said it detected the launch of "two short-range ballistic missiles from the Sunchon area in South Pyongan province.”

"Our military has reinforced monitoring and surveillance and is maintaining utmost readiness in coordination with the US," Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

Japan's coast guard also confirmed a likely ballistic missile launch from North Korea, citing information from Tokyo's defense ministry.

Public broadcaster NHK said the projectile "appears to have fallen outside Japan's Exclusive Economic Zone,” citing unnamed sources from the defense ministry.

While in South Korea, Harris toured the country's heavily fortified border with the nuclear-armed North, part of a trip aimed at strengthening the security alliance with Seoul.

Speaking at the Demilitarized Zone, Harris said the US commitment to South Korea's defense was "ironclad,” adding that the allies were "aligned" in their response to the growing threat posed by the North's weapons programs.

Washington has about 28,500 troops stationed in South Korea to help protect it from the North, and the allies are conducting a large-scale joint naval exercise this week in a show of force.

Under the South's hawkish new President Yoon Suk-yeol, Seoul and Washington boosted joint military exercises, which they insist are purely defensive.

North Korea sees them as rehearsals for an invasion.