Report: Senior Indonesian officials targeted by NSO spyware

Over 12 senior Indonesian government and military officials were targeted by Israeli company NSO Group's spyware, according to Thursday night reports.

The report cited nine sources familiar with the matter, adding that six of them told Reuters that they were targets of the spyware.

Officials included Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto, a senior military official, two local diplomats and advisers to Indonesia's foreign and defense ministers.

The victims were reportedly targeted using the ForcedEntry exploit, used to remotely hack into iPhones, according to the report, citing Apple and cybersecurity experts.

An NSO Group spokesperson denied that its software was used to hack Indonesian officials, dismissing the possibility as "contractually and technologically impossible."

NSO Group's Pegasus gives customers complete control over their targets' phones, including images, documents, chat and call history, location data, and remotely operating their cameras.

Reports emerged last year that officials, journalists, activists and politicians in several countries globally were targeted using the spyware, including Spain, Poland and Hungary in Europe alone.

Pegasus was at the forefront of an Israeli scandal after business daily Calcalist published an unconfirmed report that police used the spyware to conduct surveillance on citizens - including the son and associates of Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu - without court approval.

An Israeli probe found that there was no indication that the police illegally hacked the phones of Israelis mentioned in the Calcalist report.