North Korea conducts 4th round of missile tests in 1 week

Pyongyang's 'obsession with nuclear weapons deepening the suffering of its own people'

North Korea fired two ballistic missiles early on Saturday, South Korea's military said, the nuclear-armed country's fourth launch this week as Seoul, Tokyo and Washington ramp up joint military drills to counter Pyongyang.

In an unusually strong rebuke of North Korea’s weapons programs, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said North Korea’s “obsession” with nuclear weapons is deepening the suffering of its own people, and warned of an “overwhelming response” from South Korean and US militaries should such weapons be used.

“North Korea hasn’t abandoned its obsession with nukes and missiles despite the persistent international objection in the past 30 years,” Yoon said during an Armed Forces Day ceremony. “The development of nuclear weapons will plunge the lives of North Korean people in further pains.”

The launch on Saturday comes after the navies of South Korea, the United States and Japan staged trilateral anti-submarine exercises on Friday for the first time in five years, and follows US Vice President Kamala Harris' visit to the region this week.

"North Korea's actions, including this provocative, one-sided escalation of repeated ballistic missile launches, are a threat to the peace and security of our country, region, and the international community, and we absolutely cannot tolerate it," Japan's State Minister of Defense Toshiro Ino told reporters.