UN Human Rights Council rejects holding Xinjiang debate

'The number one objective has been fulfilled” in putting the spotlight on rights abuses in Xinjiang

In a close diplomatic victory for Beijing, the UN Human Rights Council on Thursday voted against holding a debate on alleged abuses against Muslim Uyghurs in China’s Xinjiang region, in a major setback for Western nations.

The United States, Britain, Turkey, and other mostly Western nations last month presented the first-ever draft decision to the United Nations' top rights body targeting China, seeking a bare minimum of holding a discussion on Xinjiang.

Their move came after former UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet released her long-delayed report citing possible crimes against humanity against Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in the far-western region.

At the 47-member state Human Rights Council, following intense lobbying by Beijing, 17 countries voted in favor, 19 were against, and 11 abstained to vote on holding a debate over Xinjiang in March.

The vote amounted to a test of political and diplomatic clout between the West and China, and would have marked the first time that Beijing’s human rights record merited a specific agenda item at the council.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1578003299827171330 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Thursday’s result followed days of diplomatic arm-twisting in the Swiss capital of Geneva and in many national capitals as Western countries scrambled to build momentum on Bachelet’s report.

One Western diplomat stressed that regardless of the outcome, “the number one objective has been fulfilled” in putting the spotlight on Xinjiang.

Before the vote, Chinese ambassador Chen Xu said Beijing “firmly opposes and categorically rejects” the proposal, accusing the West of turning a “blind eye” to their own human rights issues.

“Today China is targeted,” Chen said. “Tomorrow, any other developing country could be targeted.”