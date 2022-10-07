Grief, shock over Thailand attack on ‘tiny angels’

'They were small kids, they did not deserve this. Some of them were still in their afternoon naps'

Social media in Thailand was awash with grief and anger on Friday over the killing of at least 37 people, including 23 children, by a former policeman who rampaged through a preschool daycare center before killing his own wife and child.

An opposition politician said authorities must reflect on the case to ensure there was no repeat of Thursday’s massacre in northeast Thailand, where tiny coffins were taken away from the scene.

“It’s so heartbreaking. They were small kids, they did not deserve this. Some of them were still in their afternoon naps,” said Bangkok resident Chamita Itthiponwitoon.

The 34-year-old attacker, identified as Panya Khamrap, went on a rampage with a pistol and a large knife in the province of Nong Bua Lamphu – the worst mass killing by a single attacker in the country’s recent history.

Unemployment, no money, family issues

Authorities said the ex-cop rose quickly through the ranks of the police force in the capital Bangkok, before a transfer to the provinces led to his use of drugs, and an abrupt halt to his career.

Nong Bua Lamphu Provincial Public Relations Office via AP In this mug shot, a suspected assailant is shown in the attack in the town of Nong Bua Lamphu, northern Thailand, on October 6, 2022.

No clear motive has been established for the rampage.

But police said Khamrap was deeply troubled by marital and money problems following his suspension from police duty in January after he admitted to using methamphetamine.

"We see that the quarrel with his wife is the main issue. They had longstanding problems," national police chief Damrongsak Kittipraphat said.

"The reasons are probably unemployment, no money, and family issues."