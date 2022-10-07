US, South Korea start fresh naval drills amid North Korea tensions

'We will continue to strengthen our readiness to respond to any provocations by North Korea'

Washington’s nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan redeployed for a new round of naval drills with South Korean warships on Friday, a day after North Korea fired more ballistic missiles and flew warplanes as tensions in the region escalate.

The Reagan and its battle group returned to the waters near the Korean Peninsula after Pyongyang launched a nuclear-capable missile over Japan on Thursday, in response to prior US-South Korean naval drills.

North Korea views US-South Korean military exercises as practice to invade the country.

The latest two-day drills took place in international waters off the peninsula’s east coast, and were aimed at bolstering defense capabilities between Seoul and Washington.

“We will continue to strengthen our firm operational capabilities and readiness to respond to any provocations by North Korea,” South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

North Korea’s Foreign Ministry said Thursday that the carrier group’s redeployment posed “a serious threat to the stability of the situation on the Korean Peninsula and in its vicinity,” leading some to warn of a possible reaction from Pyongyang.

Later on Friday, the top nuclear envoys of South Korea, the United States, and Japan had trilateral phone talks and agreed to increase their efforts to block North Korea’s alleged cryptocurrency thefts and other means to finance its nuclear and missile programs.

Seoul, Tokyo, and Washington have recently ramped up joint military drills, including large-scale naval maneuvers and anti-submarine exercises.