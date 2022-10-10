North Korea says missile tests simulate striking South

'The effectiveness and practical combat capability of our nuclear combat force were fully demonstrated'

North Korea’s recent flurry of missile tests simulated showering South Korea with tactical nuclear weapons as a warning after large-scale drills by Seoul and Washington, state news agency KCNA said Monday.

Pyongyang fired two ballistic missiles early on Sunday, Japanese and South Korean officials said – the seventh such launch since September 25.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un guided exercises by nuclear tactical units over the past two weeks, involving ballistic missiles with mock nuclear warheads, KCNA reported, saying they were meant to deliver a strong message of war deterrence.

The tests simulated striking military command facilities, main ports, and airports in South Korea, the news agency added.

"The effectiveness and practical combat capability of our nuclear combat force were fully demonstrated as it stands completely ready to hit and destroy targets at any time from any location," KCNA said.

"Even though the enemy continues to talk about dialogue and negotiations, we do not have anything to talk about nor do we feel the need to do so," it quoted Kim as saying.

On Friday, the United States and South Korea held joint maritime exercises involving a US aircraft carrier, a day after the South scrambled fighter jets in reaction to an apparent North Korean aerial bombing drill.

The North’s ruling Workers’ Party conducted the drills as an unavoidable response to a large-scale mobilization of US and South Korean naval forces, KCNA said.