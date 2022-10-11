S. Korean president: Pyongyang 'has nothing to gain' from nukes

Nuclear threat 'growing by the day'

South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Tuesday that North Korea "has nothing to gain from nuclear weapons," according to the Yonhap news agency, responding to recent threats by its northern neighbor.

"North Korea is steadily developing and advancing its nuclear weapons and threatening not only the Republic of Korea but the world, but I believe it has nothing to gain from a nuclear weapon," Yoon told reporters, referring to South Korea by its official name.

North Korea's state media said that leader Kim Jong-un personally oversaw tactical nuclear exercises in the past few weeks, including the launch of seven missiles since September 25, which state media said was prompted by South Korean-US naval drills.

"North Korea's denuclearization has been sought over the last 30 years since the early '90s under the aim of the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, which saw us having our tactical nukes withdrawn," he said.

Yoon said that the nuclear threat is "growing serious by the day," and highlighted the importance of strengthening Seoul's alliance with the United States and Japan.