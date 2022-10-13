Dissent in Thailand: ‘Weaponized laws’ with the help of Israeli spyware

‘If you want to oust the prime minister, that’s dangerous. If you criticize the monarchy, that’s lethal’

NSO Group, a leading cybersecurity company in Israel’s star-studded high-tech industry, is at the center of a scandal that saw their Pegasus spyware used on tens of thousands of people worldwide.

In a 2020 exposé, governments around the world were accused of using NSO's cellphone hacking technology to spy on citizens inside their own borders and beyond.

But among the latest cases of the Israeli software being used to surveil dissidents happened over 4,000 miles southeast of the Jewish state, in a country whose royal family has stepped up efforts to suppress opposition – Thailand.

From February 2020 to November 2021, massive demonstrations engulfed Thailand's capital Bangkok, as thousands called for greater civil freedoms and a loosening of the strict lèse-majesté laws that prevent any criticism of the monarchy.

At the height of the intense anti-government protests, dozens of Thai democracy activists were targeted with Pegasus, according to a July report by international digital rights groups.

“Many people, especially younger generations, feel desperate about their future. Many want to leave the country, but I want to stay, it’s my home,” Yingcheep Atchanont, a program manager at iLaw, told i24NEWS.

AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit A pro-democracy supporter, his face painted with "Stop 112" describing the section in the Thai criminal code for lese-majeste laws, participates in a rally in Bangkok, Thailand, on March 24, 2021.

A report by Canadian cybersecurity watchdog Citizen Lab, in partnership with Thai NGO iLaw and rights group DigitalReach, identified some 30 activists, academics, lawyers, and NGO workers in Thailand whose mobile devices were infected.

Those affected were tipped off in November 2021, when Apple notified them that state-backed attacks targeted their devices.

Atchanont, who was among those targeted, at first didn’t believe the messages warning him that he was being tracked. “The email said a state-sponsored group may be targeting my iPhone. I thought it wasn’t for me, but I got more messages like that, telling me to contact Apple for more information,” the Bangkok resident explained.

Days later, he connected with Citizen Lab, which checked his phone to find that he was, in fact, among masses of others across varying countries infected with the Israeli spyware.

‘Parasite that Smiles’

The summer prior, in July 2020, the Pegasus Project – a consortium of international media outlets – revealed how governments used the Israeli spyware to surveil some 50,000 leaked phone numbers belonging to political dissidents, human rights activists, 189 journalists in nearly two dozen countries, over 600 government officials, a Dubai princess escaping her father, the fianceé of slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, and 14 heads of state.

In summary, NSO was accused of circumventing security for products – like WhatsApp – made by companies – like Apple – and selling that circumvention in the form of hacking tools to foreign governments.

NSO denies any connection to the list of phone numbers, insisting that it sells technology solely to combat terrorism and serious crimes and is made available only to military entities, law enforcement, and intelligence agencies from states with good human rights records.

But scrutiny and calls for accountability from the international community put the Israeli company on the defensive.

“Politically motivated organizations continue to make unverifiable claims against NSO hoping they will result in an outright ban on all cyber intelligence technologies, despite their well-documented successes [in] saving lives,” NSO said in response to an i24NEWS inquiry.

In its report titled “Parasite that Smiles: Pegasus Spyware Targeting Dissidents in Thailand,” iLaw said the infections via the Israeli spyware “significantly violated” victims’ right to privacy and “made activists feel unsafe” in speaking out against the Thai government.

JACK TAYLOR / AFP A woman holds a placard outside the Criminal Court during a protest against article 112, Thailand's lese-majeste royal defamation law, in Bangkok, Thailand, on December 22, 2021.

“The infections send a message that if one does not want to be infected and have all one’s personal information exposed to the authorities, they had better not challenge the government or the monarch,” the report read, calling Pegasus “the most sophisticated cyber-espionage tool in the world.”

Notable victims included activist Jatupat Boonpattararaksa – who was arrested in 2016 on charges of lèse-majesté, the first such case under King Vajiralongkorn – and protest leader Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul, who was detained on royal defamation charges but released on bail earlier this year.

The protests began with demonstrations against the government of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, who led a coup d’état in 2014. They were initially triggered by the dissolution of the Future Forward Party – which was critical of Prayut – as well as changes to the Thai constitution and the country’s political landscape that it gave rise to.

“Dissent in Thailand is dangerous. If you want to oust the prime minister, that’s risky. If you criticize the monarchy, that’s lethal,” Ruchapong (Thames) Chamjirachaikul, an advocacy officer at iLaw, told i24NEWS.

The protestors, mostly young students, presented the Thai government with three demands: the dissolution of parliament, ending intimidation of the people, and drafting a new constitution.

“Most of us were surprised that people were able to speak so openly about the monarchy and how many of us agreed with it,” Thames recalled.

He explained that while the initial demands remain the same, more have sprouted along with the harsh criticisms mostly concerning the monarchy, which is “above the law.”

“Many accuse it of being behind the politics. There’s even a theory that it was behind the coup,” he said, noting that there was no evidence to support the claim.

JACK TAYLOR / AFP A young anti-government protester throws a packet filled with red paint at the police during a demonstration in Bangkok, Thailand, on September 27, 2021.

‘Weaponized’ lèse-majesté

Around the same time that Thai activists were alerted about being hacked, Apple filed a lawsuit against NSO and its parent company OSY Technologies. Earlier in November, US officials placed NSO on a trade blacklist.

The cybersecurity firm says it has no control over who is spied upon, but that in recent years it has tightened its protocols, choosing its clients more carefully and blocking governments from access to spyware on multiple occasions.

While it won’t identify its clients, The Washington Post reported that NSO stripped access from Saudi Arabia – over the role of Pegasus in tracking Khashoggi – and the United Arab Emirates, after the use of its software to target Princess Latifa, the daughter of Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed ibn Rashid al-Maktoum, and his ex-wife Princess Haya bint al-Hussein.

Pegasus is classified as a military export by Israel and its sale is vetted by the government.

Much of NSO’s research team is made up of former Israeli military intelligence personnel, leading some to label Israel as a laboratory for spy technology, where military recruits export their know-how to the private sector.

The Jewish state has faced criticism for approving the sale of NSO technologies to countries with poor human rights records, or to places like Thailand, where in 2021 Amnesty International pointed to authorities increasing the use of lèse-majesté laws and criminally accusing hundreds of people of defaming the monarchy – and where the spyware only worked to benefit the government in repressing pro-democracy dissent, iLaw said in its report.

“It was always some kind of myth that our government was in some way monitoring us via our phones, but we haven’t been able to prove it, until now. It was unexpected but anticipated,” said Thames.

“Our government has started weaponizing laws. You can get up to 15 years in prison for criticizing the monarchy,” he explained, noting that most who are jailed have yet to be proven guilty in a judiciary process.

“The government tries to show it’s legitimate. Authorities don’t shoot people on the streets or arrest people brutally – but in reality, it’s not that free or fair.”