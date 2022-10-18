Faction that supports policy direction is around 200 people, including senior officials, source tells i24NEWS

The Afghan Taliban – one of the world’s strictest Islamist regimes – may be mulling its stance toward the State of Israel, i24NEWS has learned.

A former Afghan official living in Kabul, and involved in discussions with decision makers and ministers from within the Taliban government, spoke with i24NEWS.

His name is not being disclosed for his safety to enable him to speak freely on how he sees the future of relations between Afghanistan and Israel.

“In the preliminary stages, they are interested in establishing confidential relations with the intension to see these negotiations bear fruit in years or even a decade,” the source said. However, the final goal for this effort from within the Taliban is to have a bilateral agreement between Israel and Afghanistan.

It is important to understand that this policy does not represent an official direction from the Taliban government, but is rather an opinion held by individuals within the movement, the source said.

The Taliban took over Afghanistan summer of 2021, marking the end of the nearly 20-year war that started when a US-led military coalition launched an invasion of the country.

The faction that supports this policy direction is around 200 individuals in various levels of the Islamist group, including top officials.

"They want to empower and sustain their regime. Therefore they need to form strong relations with superpowers in the region, and they see Israel as a strong influencer."

Israel is powerful and influential within the Middle East and the wider world, and on the global economic stage, the source continued, telling i24NEWS that he is in contact with an Israeli activist.

In response to questions about the Palestinian-Israeli conflict the source referred to the Abraham Accords signed in recent years between Sunni-Muslim states and Israel, backed by the United States.

"Some Muslim countries made ties with Israel because it is in their national interest, and we also have our own national interest," he noted.

Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Morocco and Sudan are parties to the Abraham Accords normalizing relations with Israel.

SAUL LOEB / AFP (L-R) Then Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan and Bahrain Foreign Minister Abdullatif al-Zayani applaud before they participate in the signing of the Abraham Accords where the countries of Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates recognize Israel, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, United States, September 15, 2020.

i24NEWS reached out to Israel's Foreign Ministry for its stance on establishing relations with Afghanistan's Taliban government but did not receive a response in time for publication.

A month prior to i24NEWS’ interview, Dr. Muhammad Naeem, the spokesperson for the Political Office of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, was asked by Al Jazeera if the Taliban ruled out establishing relations with Israel.

"What problem do we have with Israel? Next thing someone will ask whether we are willing to have a dialogue with Mars," was his response.

Just over a year ago in September 2021, Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban’s spokesperson, told Russian media outlet Sputnik that the Taliban sought ties with the US and other nations of the world, but ruled out diplomatic contacts with Israel.

Since this time however the representative has softened his rhetoric.

“In the last… 50 years Arabs and Iranians have intoxicated our peoples’ minds against Israel with propaganda that Israel is our main enemy in the world… nobody can dare to speak about Israel and any partnership for fear that it will cost their life, their social standing or political career,” he said.

Could such words hint at a possible future thawing?