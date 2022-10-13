China accuses US of ‘Cold War thinking’ in security strategy

Washington says China is trying to 'erode US alliances' and must 'maintain a competitive edge' over Beijing

China on Thursday accused the United States of “Cold War thinking” after US President Joe Biden released a national security strategy that called for “out-competing China” and blocking its efforts to reshape global affairs.

The Chinese foreign ministry also rebuked Washington for trade protectionism after US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the US would reinforce its global supply chains to deter “geopolitical coercion” by China, Russia, and other states, AP News reported.

Biden’s security strategy, released Wednesday, accused China of trying to “erode US alliances” and “create more permissive conditions for its own authoritarian model.”

US-Chinese relations are at their lowest in decades, strained by disputes over technology, security, Taiwan, and allegations of human rights abuses in China.

“Cold War thinking and zero-sum games, sensationalizing geopolitical conflicts, and great power competition are unpopular and unconstructive,” said Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning, calling on Washington to “meet China halfway and promote” relations between the two world powers.

The White House strategy document called for the US to “maintain a competitive edge” over China, which has provoked neighboring states – including Japan and India – with an assertive foreign policy and growing military.

Mao, speaking at a news briefing, said China was a “defender of the world order” and criticized the “weaponization of economic and trade issues” in response to Yellen, who said the US was trying to reduce reliance on China and other Asian suppliers of technology.

The United States should “abandon unilateralism and protectionism,” Mao said, and work with “the international community to maintain the security and smooth flow of the industrial and supply chain.”