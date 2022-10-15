China set for leadership reshuffle with Xi poised for 3rd term

Landmark Communist Party meeting to begin on Sunday

China's ruling Communist Party will reshuffle its leadership when it holds a once-in-five-years Congress starting Sunday, with Xi Jinping widely expected to stay on for a third term as general secretary, China's senior-most position.

That break with precedent makes it even harder than usual to predict the makeup of Xi's next Politburo Standing Committee, the country's highest leadership body, including who replaces No.2 leader Li Keqiang as premier when he retires from the post in March.

At the highly choreographed week-long conclave, the 2,296 participants will pick members of the party's roughly 200-member Central Committee, which in turn selects the 25-person Politburo and its all-powerful Standing Committee.

Congress spokesman Sun Yeli confirmed on Saturday the closing date of October 22 and told reporters: "The preparations for the Congress have now been fully completed."

Xi is widely regarded as China's most powerful leader since Mao Zedong. His third term is a break with an unofficial two-term limit that other recent leaders had followed. It is not clear is how long he will remain in power, and what that entails for China and the world.

China under Xi has increased surveillance, tightened already strict control over speech and media and cracked down further on dissent, censoring even mildly critical views and jailing those it believes went too far.

Authorities detained an estimated million or more members of predominantly Muslim ethnic groups in China’s Xinjiang region in a harsh anti-extremism campaign that has been labeled genocide by the US.