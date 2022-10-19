N. Korea fires hundres of shells as warning to South

'North Korea's continued provocations are actions that undermine peace and stability,' South's military says

North Korea fired hundreds of artillery shells as a warning to its southern neighbor late Tuesday.

South Korea slammed the shelling, which landed in maritime buffer zones on its western and eastern coasts, short of entering South Korean territory. Some 100 shells landed off the west coast, with some 150 landing off the east.

“We strongly urge North Korea to immediately halt its actions,” South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement on Wednesday, calling it a “clear violation.”

“North Korea's continued provocations are actions that undermine peace and stability of the Korean Peninsula and the international community.”

Korea Central News Agency / Korea News Service via AP In this photo provided on October 10, 2022, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects a missile test at an undisclosed location in North Korea between September 9 and 25.

North Korean state media said the warning came in response to an annual South Korean military drill currently being held, which Pyongyang claims is a rehearsal for invasion. The 12-day exercise is scheduled to end Saturday.

“The enemies should immediately stop the reckless and inciting provocations, escalating the military tension in the forefront area,” said an unidentified North Korean military spokesman.

North Korea, a nuclear-weapon state, has ramped up pressure on Seoul recently, with bellicose rhetoric and missile tests, accusing the US and South Korea of provocation for holding joint military drills.

The US, which has stationed nearly 30,000 troops to help protect South Korea, responded to North Korean tests on October 7 with additional sanctions.