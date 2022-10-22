China: Party Congress sees Xi tighten grip on power

China’s Premier Li Keqiang dropped in leadership shuffle

China's five-yearly Communist Party Congress wrapped up on Saturday with President Xi Jinping set to emerge from the event as leader for an unprecedented third term.

The Congress was set to further cement Xi's position as China's most powerful leader since Mao Zedong, with analysts predicting he was virtually certain to be reappointed for a third term in power.

Xi delivered a speech in one of the final events of the week-long gathering at Beijing's Great Hall of the People.

"Dare to struggle, dare to win, bury your heads and work hard. Be determined to keep forging ahead," he told the party faithful.

His speech ended a week of largely rubber-stamp meetings among 2,300 party delegates, who were selected by the party to approve a reshuffle of its leadership.

The text of the amendment was not immediately released, but before its approval an announcer read out the reasoning behind it, repeatedly mentioning Xi and his accomplishments in strengthening the military and the economy and reinforcing the party’s authority.