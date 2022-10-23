Xi Jinping secures third term as China's leader

'China cannot develop without the world, and the world also needs China'

Xi Jinping secured a third term as China's leader on Sunday, state media reported, after a week-long congress in which he cemented his control over the ruling Communist Party.

President Xi was picked as the party's general secretary for another five-year term in a closed-door vote, meaning he is almost certain to be elected president at the annual meeting of China's National People’s Congress in March.

”All of this continues to raise the stakes for Israel,” said i24NEWS Senior International Affairs Correspondent Owen Alterman.

“With another term, Xi is expected to continue to escalate China’s confrontation with the United States. Israel — as do other U.S. allies in the Middle East — wants strong relations with China while maintaining a close alliance with the United States. The more China moves toward confrontation, the harder it is to navigate that balance. The extension of Xi’s rule shows that tightrope is becoming more and more difficult to walk,” he explained.

Xi stressed that "the world needs China."

"China cannot develop without the world, and the world also needs China," Xi said.

"After more than 40 years of unflagging efforts towards reform and opening up, we have created two miracles - rapid economic development and long-term social stability," the president added.

His anointment came after a week-long gathering of the party faithful in Beijing during which they endorsed Xi's "core position" in the leadership and approved a sweeping reshuffle that saw former rivals step down.

Since becoming the country's leader a decade ago, Xi has achieved a concentration of power like no modern Chinese ruler other than Mao. He abolished the presidential two-term limit in 2018, paving the way for him to govern indefinitely.

Xi has also overseen China’s rise as the world’s second-biggest economy, a huge military expansion and a far more aggressive global posture that has drawn strong opposition from the United States. Despite nearly unchecked power, Xi faces huge challenges over the next five years, including managing the nation’s debt-ridden economy and the growing US rivalry.