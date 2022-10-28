Anderson, a far-left 'anti-imperialist,' is a known backer of Syria's Assad

The University of Sydney should not have fired a controversial academic who superimposed a swastika over an Israeli flag, as he did so under the protection of intellectual freedom, Australia's federal court judge ruled on Friday.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1585829513388179456 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Federal court justice Tom Thawley found Tim Anderson’s comments were made under the protections of intellectual freedom and the university's decision to terminate him represented a breach of his contract.

Anderson, a far-left "anti-imperialist," was a senior lecturer in the Department of Political Economy when he was sacked in 2019 by the university where he worked from 1988 until February 2019.

The many controversies during his tenure including statements to the effect that an Australian journalist was a “traitor” because authoring a story on the Armenian genocide and that United States senator John McCain was a “key US war criminal.”

Anderson was also part of a delegation that travelled to Syria in 2013, meeting with regime figures including the country's dictatorial leader Bashar al-Assad.

He also said that Australian outlets were guilty of spreading “deceitful war propaganda” in support of a "terrorist war" against the "legitimate" Assad regime.

On another occasion he superimposed a swastika over an Israeli flag in a slideshow presentation on media coverage of the Palestinian conflict.

University of Sydney issued two separate warnings to Anderson – in 2017 and 2018 – before finally terminating him the following year.