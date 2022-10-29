About 50 people reported hurt in stampede in South Korea

Videos circulating on social media showed multiple people performing CPR on those lying in the streets

About 50 people were injured in a stampede in Seoul as a huge crowd flocked into a central district of the South Korean capital to celebrate Halloween, Yonhap news agency reported late Saturday.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-Yeol ordered a disaster response team to the Itaewon district and said hospital beds should be prepared to minimize casualties. More than 140 ambulances were dispatched to the scene to aid the victims.

Fire authorities were administrating CPR to at least 50 people in the district as of 11:30 p.m. Videos circulating on social media showed multiple people performing CPR on those lying in the streets.

Additional photos show bodies in body bags laying in the street. The death toll is still unclear.

Reports detail 100,000 people in a crowd to celebrate the first Halloween event since the pandemic. Unconfirmed local media reports said the crush happened after people heard an unidentified celebrity was visiting a bar in Itaewon, causing a huge rush. Yonhap reports that the accident is believed to have occurred as a crowd gathered in a narrow ally on a downhill road near the popular Hamilton Hotel.

Mayor of Seoul, Oh Se-hoon, decided to return home early from his trip to Europe after hearing the news.