Hundreds of people fell into a river when the bridge collapsed in state of Gujarat

At least 60 people were killed and dozens more were critically injured on Sunday when a suspension bridge collapsed in the Indian state of Gujarat, government officials confirmed.

Hundreds of people fell into the Machhu River when the bridge collapsed.

Authorities said that over 150 people were on the pedestrian bridge when it buckled.

Footage broadcast by the TV channel Zee News showed dozens of people clinging onto the cables of the collapsed bridge as emergency teams struggled to rescue them.

"Sixty deaths have been confirmed so far," member of parliament Mohan Kundariya said.

At least 30 people had also been injured, other officials said.

State Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi said more than 150 people were on the narrow cable-stayed bridge, a tourist attraction that drew many sightseers during the festive season, when Diwali and Chhath Puja are celebrated.

The 800-foot historic bridge was built during British rule in the 19th century. It had been closed for renovation for six months and was reopened for the public last week.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in his home state Gujarat for a three-day visit, said he has directed the state chief minister to mobilize teams urgently for the rescue operation.

Gujarat is located in the western part of the country.