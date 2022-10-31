US to send B-52 bombers to Australia amid China tensions

US reportedly has plans for 'squadron operations facility' in northern Australia to service the bombers

The United States is planning to deploy up to six nuclear-capable B-52 bombers to an air base in northern Australia, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday, amid heightened tensions with Beijing.

Dedicated facilities for the bombers will be set up at the Australian air force's remote Tindal base, about 190 miles south of Darwin, the capital of Australia's Northern Territory, said the source, who declined to be identified because they are not authorized to speak publicly on the issue.

The development was first reported by the Australian Broadcasting Corp (ABC)'s "Four Corners" program, citing US documents.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Australia engages with the United States on defense alliances "from time to time."

"There are visits, of course, to Australia, including in Darwin, that has US Marines, of course, on a rotating basis stationed there," Albanese said during a media conference.

The United States has drawn up detailed plans for what it calls a "squadron operations facility" for use during the Northern Territory dry season, an adjoining maintenance center and a parking area for the B-52s, the ABC report said.

The ability to deploy the long-range bombers to Australia sends a strong message to adversaries about Washington's ability to project air power, the US Air Force was quoted as saying in the report.

Last year, the United States, Britain and Australia created a security deal that will provide Australia with the technology to deploy nuclear-powered submarines, riling China.

Putting B-52s, which have a combat range of about 8,700 miles, in Australia will be a warning to Beijing, as fears grow about an assault on Taiwan, Becca Wasser, senior fellow at the Washington, DC-based Center for a New American Security, told the ABC.

This year, the US deployed four B-52s to its Andersen Air Force base in Guam.