North Korea fires 23 missiles, one lands off South Korean coast

Pyongyang says joint South Korea-U.S. military drills 'can no longer be tolerated'

North Korea fired at least 23 missiles into the sea on Wednesday, including one that landed less than 40 miles off South Korea’s coast, which Washington denounced as “reckless.”

In what South Korea’s President Yoon Suk-yeol described as “territorial encroachment,” it was the first time a ballistic missile landed near the South’s waters since the peninsula was divided in 1945, and the most missiles fired by Pyongyang in a single day.

South Korea issued rare air raid warnings and launched its own missiles in response.

The launches came hours after Pyongyang demanded that the United States and South Korea stop large-scale military drills, saying such “military rashness and provocation can be no longer tolerated.”

AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon A South Korean army soldier passes by a TV screen showing a file image of North Korea's missile launch during a news program in Seoul, South Korea, on November 2, 2022.

In Washington, White House National Security Spokesperson John Kirby said the U.S. would make sure it had the military capabilities in place to defend its allies South Korea and Japan.

The missile landed just outside South Korea’s territorial waters, but south of the Northern Limit Line (NLL), a disputed inter-Korean maritime border.

South Korean warplanes fired three air-to-ground missiles into the sea across the NLL in response, Seoul’s military said. The South's launches came after Yoon's office vowed a "swift and firm response.”

North and South Korea are technically still at war.

Nuclear-armed North Korea has tested a record number of missiles this year, and officials in Seoul and Washington say Pyongyang has completed technical preparations to conduct a nuclear weapon test for the first time since 2017.