North Korean missile flies over Japan

i24NEWS

People watch a television screen showing a news broadcast with file footage of a North Korean missile test, at a railway station in Seoul, South Korea, on October 9, 2022.
ANTHONY WALLACE / AFPPeople watch a television screen showing a news broadcast with file footage of a North Korean missile test, at a railway station in Seoul, South Korea, on October 9, 2022.

Warnings seen on TV told residents in some northern and central regions to stay indoors or take shelter.

Japan's government said a North Korean missile flew over Japan on Thursday, as it headed toward the Pacific.

South Korea's military said more ballistic missiles were launched after more than 20 a day earlier.

