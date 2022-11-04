India: Delhi's pollution worsens, air branded ‘hazardous’

'What is happening with air pollution in Delhi is nothing short of a crime against humanity'

The 20 million residents of India’s capital Delhi were effectively breathing in smoke on Thursday as the air quality index (AQI) breached the “severe” and “hazardous” categories, spurring calls to close schools.

In many places, the AQI exceeded 450, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. A reading over 400 affects healthy people, with serious impacts on those with existing diseases, the federal government said.

Among other pockets of the city, the index exceeded 800.

Alarmed by abnormally-high levels of air pollution in the city, India’s federal pollution control board on Thursday banned the entry of diesel trucks carrying non-essential goods into the capital.

"What is happening with air pollution in Delhi is nothing short of a crime against humanity!" author and socialite Suhel Seth wrote on Twitter.

"There's a total collapse of accountability!"

AP Photo A bird flies enveloped by smog and haze in the landmark India Gate monument area in New Delhi, India, on November 4, 2022.

The world's most polluted capital is blanketed in smog every winter as cold, heavy air traps construction dust, vehicle emissions, and smoke from the burning of crop stubble in neighboring states.

AP Photo A couple walks past crop stubble set on fire by farmers on the outskirts of Jalandhar, in the northern Indian state of Punjab, on November 17, 2021.

Parents and environmentalists on social media demanded that schools be closed.

"I know children don’t vote for you, but still, requesting all the chief ministers of Delhi to immediately SHUT DOWN all the schools," environmental activist Vimlendu Jha wrote on Twitter.

"It's not NORMAL to breathe 500+ AQI, not for our children, where every third child already has some pulmonary challenge."

Earlier this week, the capital halted most construction and demolition work to curb dust pollution and appealed to residents to carpool.