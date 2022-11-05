North Korea fires ballistic missiles as U.S. bombers fly over South

Marking the first time since 2017 that U.S. bombers were deployed to the Korean Peninsula

North Korea continued its barrage of weapons demonstrations on Saturday by launching four ballistic missiles into the sea, as two American bombers flew over South Korea in a display of military might.

Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said four short-range missiles fired from a North Korean western coastal area flew about 80 miles toward the South’s western sea, AP News reported.

The North has test-fired more than 30 missiles this week, including an intercontinental ballistic missile on Thursday that triggered evacuation alerts in northern Japan, seen as an angry reaction to a massive combined aerial exercise between the U.S. and South Korea.

South Korea’s military said two B-1B bombers trained with four U.S. F-16 fighter jets and four South Korean F-35 jets during the last day of the “Vigilant Storm” joint air force drills.

It marked the first time since December 2017 that the bombers were deployed to the Korean Peninsula, as part of an exercise that involved some 240 warplanes.

Pyongyang’s Foreign Ministry on Friday described its military actions as an appropriate response to the U.S.-South exercise, which it called a display of “military confrontation hysteria.”

"Vigilant Storm" was initially scheduled to end Friday, but the allies extended the training another day in response to a series of North Korean ballistic launches this week – including more than 20 missiles fired on Wednesday, the most in a single day.

In Friday’s statement attributed to an unidentified spokesperson, North Korea’s Foreign Ministry said Washington and Seoul had created an “unstable atmosphere” in the region.