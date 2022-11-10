Biden to meet China’s Xi at G20 summit in Bali

It will be their first face-to-face meeting since Biden became U.S. president

U.S. President Joe Biden will meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on November 14 on the sidelines of the G20 summit, the White House said Thursday.

"The leaders will discuss efforts to maintain and deepen lines of communication," as well as how to "responsibly manage competition and work together where our interests align, especially on transnational challenges," White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

The two met prior to Biden becoming president and have spoken by phone a number of times over the past 22 months. Their meeting during the summit in Bali will come after Xi last month was awarded a landmark third term as Chinese Communist Party General Secretary.

The two countries have a massive investment and trade relationship, but are also challenging each other's military and diplomatic influence, especially in the Asia-Pacific region. They face a potential flash point over the self-ruled island of Taiwan, a close ally of the United States that Xi has made clear he believes should be under Beijing's control.

On Wednesday, Biden said he already made clear to Xi that he is "looking for competition, not conflict." He confirmed they will discuss Taiwan but added that the U.S. stance on the island "has not changed at all from the very beginning."

Also on the menu are stepped-up missile test launches by North Korea, which the U.S. and its allies consider a growing threat to east Asia. Washington wants Beijing to pressure North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to reel back its activities and engage in talks on denuclearization.

"This is an area where China and the United States have had a history of working together," a senior U.S. administration official told reporters.

The Biden administration official said no joint statement from the two leaders is planned for after their meeting.