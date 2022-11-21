At least 46 dead, 700 injured in Indonesia quake

A shallow 5.6-magnitude earthquake shook Indonesia's main island Java

At least 46 people have been killed and 700 injured in an earthquake that rattled Indonesia's main island of Java on Monday, a local official from the town worst hit by the tremor told local media.

"The latest data, 46 people were killed. Victims kept coming from many areas. Around 700 people were injured," Herman Suherman, the head of the administration in Cianjur town in West Java, told broadcaster Kompas TV.

A shallow 5.6-magnitude earthquake shook Java earlier on Monday with buildings damaged and a landslide triggered.

The quake was centered in the Cianjur region of West Java, according to the United States Geological Survey, and was felt as far away as the capital of Jakarta, where panicked residents ran into the streets.

According to the authorities, as many as thousands of houses could have been damaged in the quake.

The local administration chief in the town worst hit by the tremor said most of the deaths were counted in one hospital alone, without providing a specific figure, with many others in surrounding villages still to be evacuated.

"The information I got for now, in this hospital alone, nearly 20 died and at least 300 people are being treated," Herman Suherman told broadcaster Metro TV.

"Most of them had fractures from being trapped by the ruins of buildings."

Shops, a hospital and an Islamic boarding school in the town were severely damaged by the quake, according to local media. Broadcasters showed several buildings in Cianjur with their roofs collapsed and debris lining the streets.

Last month, at least 125 people died at a soccer stadium in the eastern Indonesian city of Malang when thousands of fans invaded the pitch and police fired tear gas that triggered a stampede. The incident, which also left 180 injured, was one of the world's deadliest sporting stadium disasters.