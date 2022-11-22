Israel, Japan take first step toward a free trade agreement

'We are also celebrating 70 years of relations between the countries," outgoing Israeli PM Lapid says

The first step toward the signing of a free trade agreement between Israel and Japan was agreed to in Tokyo on Tuesday.

It means a reduction of products and goods from Japan for the benefit of the Israeli market and an increase Israeli exports to Japan, the world's third largest economy, outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid announced.

"This year we are also celebrating 70 years of relations between the countries and this is further proof of their growing strength - politically and economically. This is a significant achievement for Israel's economy and Israel's position in the world," he said.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1487128510909009920 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Israel and Japan in August agreed to boost military and security cooperation during a visit to the east Asian country by Defense Minister Benny Gantz. He joined his Japanese counterpart for the signing on increasing cooperation on military equipment and technology.

Gantz told a joint press conference after meeting Yasukazu Hamada in Japan that enhanced defense cooperation "will elevate the 70 years of excellent ties between our countries to the strategic level."

This year also marks 60 years of diplomatic ties between Israel and South Korea. In celebration of this anniversary, the Israeli Embassy in South Korea recently launched a "virtual embassy" in the capital Seoul allowing users to walk through a virtual complex with an olive tree in the center that features an exhibition celebrating six decades of diplomatic relations