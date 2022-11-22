Indonesia earthquake death toll jumps to 268

Rescuers continue searching for survivors in the rubble

The death toll from an earthquake on Indonesia 's main island of Java jumped to 268 on Tuesday, as rescuers searched for survivors in the rubble and relatives started to bury their loved ones.

As body bags emerged from crumpled buildings in Indonesia's most populous province, West Java, rescue efforts turned to any survivors still under debris in areas made hard to reach by the mass of obstacles thrown onto the roads by the quake.

The epicenter of the shallow 5.6-magnitude quake on Monday was near the town of Cianjur where most of the victims were killed, hundreds were injured and dozens feared trapped as buildings collapsed and landslides were triggered.

The death toll jumped dramatically again later on Tuesday from 162 to 268, Suharyanto, the head of Indonesia's national disaster mitigation agency, or BNPB, told a press conference.

At least 151 people remain missing and more than 1,000 have been injured, said the official, who like many Indonesians goes by one name.

"The focus is still on the search and evacuation of victims. That's the priority," he said. "When the emergency response ends, hopefully everyone has been found."