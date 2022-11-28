Pakistan Taliban end ceasefire, order nationwide attacks

Tehreek–e-Taliban Pakistan is separate from Afghanistan's Taliban but shares a similar Islamist ideology

Pakistan's Taliban have called off a shaky ceasefire agreed with the government in June and ordered fighters to stage attacks across the country, a statement from the group said Monday.

"As military operations are ongoing against mujahideen in different areas ... so it is imperative for you to carry out attacks wherever you can in the entire country," Tehreek–e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) said in a statement.

The TTP, a separate entity from the Taliban in Afghanistan but sharing a similar Islamist ideology, has been responsible for dozens of violent attacks and hundreds of deaths across Pakistan since emerging in 2007. It held sway over vast tracts of Pakistan's rugged tribal belt for a time, imposing a radical version of Islamic law.

Its fighters were largely driven out of Pakistan into neighboring Afghanistan in 2010 but have been emboldened by the Afghan Taliban's return to power in Kabul. The TTP agreed to a ceasefire with the Pakistan government in June, but there have been numerous clashes as both sides claimed the truce was ignored.

The TTP killed thousands of military personnel and civilians over the years in bombings and suicide attacks. They are best known for attacking Malala Yousafzai, a Pakistani female education activist and the 2014 Nobel Peace Prize laureate.

Earlier this year in August, a senior TTP commander was killed by a blast in eastern Afghanistan.