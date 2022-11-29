Chinese police seeking out Covid protestors in crackdown

Chinese leaders are wary of universities – hotbeds of activism including the 1989 Tiananmen Square movement

Chinese police on Tuesday fanned out in Beijing and Shanghai to prevent more protests against Covid restrictions after crowds of angry demonstrators called for leader Xi Jinping’s resignation in the biggest show of public dissent in decades.

Authorities maintain that they are sticking to a “zero-Covid” strategy that has confined millions of people to their homes for months on end. While some anti-virus controls eased after protests broke out in at least eight mainland cities and Hong Kong, authorities have also begun inquiries into those who gathered at the weekend demonstrations.

Security forces have also detained an unknown number of people and stepped up surveillance, according to AP News, seemingly deterring any fresh protests in Beijing, Shanghai, and other mainland locales.

In Hong Kong, about a dozen people protested at a university. Colleges in the capital Beijing and the southern province of Guangdong, though, sent students home. Chinese leaders are wary of universities, which have been hotbeds of activism including the 1989 student-led Tiananmen Square pro-democracy movement, crushed by the army.

People who were at the Beijing protests told Reuters that callers identifying themselves as police officers asked them to report to a police station with written accounts of their activities over the weekend. A student also claimed they were asked by their college if they were in an area where a demonstration happened.

"We are all desperately deleting our chat history," said another person who witnessed the Beijing protest and declined to be identified. The person said the police asked how they heard about the protest and what was their motive for going.